Parcion Private Wealth LLC Buys 442 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,712 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.97.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM opened at $304.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.56, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $296.66 and a 200 day moving average of $255.00. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.31 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total transaction of $2,538,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at $15,193,919.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total transaction of $2,538,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at $15,193,919.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.59, for a total transaction of $3,878,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,866,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,651,865.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 898,175 shares of company stock worth $257,617,846 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

