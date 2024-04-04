Parcion Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 281,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,845 shares during the period. SPDR S&P China ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned 1.92% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $19,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 152,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,836,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,061,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the third quarter worth $250,000.

Get SPDR S&P China ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GXC opened at $66.88 on Thursday. SPDR S&P China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.45 and a fifty-two week high of $82.88. The company has a market capitalization of $979.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.32.

SPDR S&P China ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.