Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $2.79 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,715 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,395,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 86.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Boeing by 65.0% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 1,335.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 33,904 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $198,781,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $184.98 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.22 and its 200 day moving average is $209.15.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Melius reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.53.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

