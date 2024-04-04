Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $4.24 Million Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Nexstar Media Group worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,233,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.83.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $169.88 on Thursday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.30 and a 12 month high of $187.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.16 and its 200-day moving average is $156.54.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($1.10). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.73 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 31,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total transaction of $5,038,724.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,032,784.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dennis J. Fitzsimons sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $341,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,452.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 31,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total transaction of $5,038,724.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,032,784.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,508 shares of company stock valued at $7,487,950. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Further Reading

