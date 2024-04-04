Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $4.61 Million Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 104.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,828 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 124,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 23,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CUBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

CubeSmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $44.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.94 and a 200 day moving average of $41.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.69. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $48.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.71%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Stories

