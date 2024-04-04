Parcion Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 1.2% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $13,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $129.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.38. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $131.67.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.