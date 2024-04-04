Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 118 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 956 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $497.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $222.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $561.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $569.46. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $331.89 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,063 shares of company stock worth $1,853,025. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

