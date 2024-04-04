Parcion Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,518 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 45,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,958,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 202.9% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,060 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Netflix by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 57,420 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,957,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,003,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,575,476.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.18.

NFLX opened at $630.08 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $315.62 and a 1 year high of $634.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $593.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $494.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.67 billion, a PE ratio of 52.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

