PAX Gold (PAXG) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $620.46 Million

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $620.46 million and $12.73 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PAX Gold has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One PAX Gold token can now be bought for about $2,287.98 or 0.03381111 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000572 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
PAX Gold Token Profile
PAX Gold launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 183,021 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,181 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold.
Buying and Selling PAX Gold
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars.
