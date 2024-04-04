Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.71.
Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.
Paysafe Stock Performance
Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $414.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paysafe will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paysafe
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paysafe by 2,225.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 42.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 54.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Paysafe
Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.
