PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:PFLT)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 97.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.3%.

PFLT stock opened at $11.24 on Thursday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $12.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.68.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.03 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 43.40%. Equities analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter valued at about $4,998,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 455,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 96,697 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 78,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 31.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 85,430 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 21.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 333,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

