PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $169.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,556,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,864,946. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.76 and a 200 day moving average of $167.76. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

