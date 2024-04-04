Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading Down 0.2%

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.41 and last traded at $27.67. Approximately 10,662,654 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 43,021,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $154.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.64, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

