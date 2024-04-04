Philcoin (PHL) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $34.88

Philcoin (PHL) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One Philcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Philcoin has traded down 32.5% against the US dollar. Philcoin has a market cap of $244.61 million and approximately $34.88 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Philcoin Profile

Philcoin’s genesis date was October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Philcoin is philcoin.io. Philcoin’s official message board is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.

[Telegram](https://t.me/philcoinphilanthropychat)[Medium](https://medium.com/@philcoin)[LinkedIn](https://www.linkedin.com/company/philcoin)”

Buying and Selling Philcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Philcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Philcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Philcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

