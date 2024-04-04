Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 950.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PM opened at $91.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $141.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.34. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $101.92.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.59%.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

