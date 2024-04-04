Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Canal Insurance CO

Canal Insurance CO lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Canal Insurance CO’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 37,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3,084.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 14,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $172.15. The stock had a trading volume of 376,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,930. The company has a market capitalization of $73.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $173.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.87.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PSX

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.