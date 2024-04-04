Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.010-0.010 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.8 million-$40.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $44.0 million. Pioneer Power Solutions also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to -0.070–0.070 EPS.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a research note on Tuesday.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $777,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. Institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.
Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.
