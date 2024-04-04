Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.310-0.340 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.0 million-$54.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.4 million.

PPSI stock opened at $4.53 on Thursday. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.63. The company has a market capitalization of $44.98 million, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.82.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PPSI. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Pioneer Power Solutions from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Pioneer Power Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a research note on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPSI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $777,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pioneer Power Solutions by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 21,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

