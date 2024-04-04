Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 44,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 93,184 shares.The stock last traded at $201.43 and had previously closed at $200.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PIPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PIPR

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.98.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.42. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $457.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Piper Sandler Companies

In other news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 6,662 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $1,232,669.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,454 shares in the company, valued at $6,745,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.13, for a total value of $920,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 48,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,853,522.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 6,662 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $1,232,669.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,745,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,524 shares of company stock worth $9,838,711 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIPR. North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 143.5% during the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 245,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,601,000 after purchasing an additional 144,369 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter worth $18,683,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 155,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,560,000 after purchasing an additional 107,640 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2,650.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 109,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,186,000 after purchasing an additional 105,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 210.8% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 123,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,526,000 after buying an additional 83,495 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Get Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.