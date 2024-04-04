Piper Sandler Raises Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Price Target to $72.00

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

KMPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kemper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Kemper in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.67.

Shares of KMPR opened at $58.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.28. Kemper has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kemper will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently -29.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kemper by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Kemper by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Kemper by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kemper by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Kemper by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

