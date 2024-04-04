Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) PT Lowered to $4.00 at JMP Securities

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum cut shares of Planet Labs PBC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.21.

Planet Labs PBC stock opened at $2.13 on Monday. Planet Labs PBC has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33. The stock has a market cap of $612.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PL. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

