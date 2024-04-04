Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Has $64.69 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,350,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 11.3% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares worth $64,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 124,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 124,132,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,065,000 after buying an additional 1,726,718 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,356,000 after buying an additional 2,711,916 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,186,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,868,000 after buying an additional 1,341,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,759,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,476 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Trading Up 0.5 %

VEA traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $50.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,987,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,157,124. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average of $46.47. The company has a market capitalization of $123.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

