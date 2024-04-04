Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Has $8.07 Million Holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the quarter. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF makes up 1.4% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV owned about 2.67% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $8,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 268.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,311,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 444.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 706,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after purchasing an additional 576,861 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the third quarter worth $18,847,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the third quarter valued at about $15,624,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 503,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,804,000 after buying an additional 42,206 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XCEM traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,526. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.10. The company has a market capitalization of $314.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $31.56.

About Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

