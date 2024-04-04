Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 178,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $862,000. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 25,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,898,000.

SCHM stock traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $80.90. The company had a trading volume of 56,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,840. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $81.74.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

