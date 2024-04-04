Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$41.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. CIBC upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Power Co. of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut Power Co. of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of POW opened at C$37.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.23. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$32.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a current ratio of 23.47.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$21.37 billion for the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.5338882 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. This is a positive change from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Power Co. of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 65.60%.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

