Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$111.50.

PBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of PBH opened at C$88.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$90.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$92.29. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of C$84.66 and a 12-month high of C$113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 161.14%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

