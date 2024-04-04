Prestige Wealth (NASDAQ:PWM) vs. MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Critical Review

Prestige Wealth (NASDAQ:PWM – Get Free Report) and MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Prestige Wealth and MoneyLion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prestige Wealth N/A N/A N/A MoneyLion -10.69% -11.19% -4.59%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Prestige Wealth and MoneyLion’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prestige Wealth N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MoneyLion $423.43 million 1.75 -$45.24 million ($4.79) -14.73

Analyst Recommendations

Prestige Wealth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MoneyLion.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Prestige Wealth and MoneyLion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prestige Wealth 0 0 0 0 N/A MoneyLion 0 0 5 0 3.00

MoneyLion has a consensus target price of $59.80, suggesting a potential downside of 15.24%. Given MoneyLion’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than Prestige Wealth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.7% of Prestige Wealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of MoneyLion shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of MoneyLion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MoneyLion beats Prestige Wealth on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prestige Wealth

Prestige Wealth Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management and asset management services. It assists its clients in identifying and purchasing wealth and asset management products. The company offers its services primarily for high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, including business owners, executives, heirs of rich families, and other affluent individuals in Asia primarily in the mainland China or Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Prestige Wealth Inc. is a subsidiary of Prestige Financial Holdings Group Limited.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc., a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account. It also provides marketplace solutions, such as valuable distribution, acquisition, growth, and monetization channels; and creative media and brand content services. MoneyLion Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

