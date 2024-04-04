Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF) Stake Lessened by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,340 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. owned about 0.21% of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PREF. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 64,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 16,493 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 511,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after buying an additional 50,254 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 313.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 137,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 38,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter.

PREF opened at $18.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average of $17.33. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $18.23.

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

