Private Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $36,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PEP traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $170.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,254,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,849,680. The firm has a market cap of $234.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.76.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.