Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Prologis during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 966.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $126.09 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.88. The stock has a market cap of $116.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.72%.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.