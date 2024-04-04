Prom Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $254.92 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $13.97 or 0.00020642 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Prom has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. Prom has a market cap of $254.92 million and $4.76 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00007567 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00014492 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00021738 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001660 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,652.14 or 0.99974310 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00012382 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000083 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.62 or 0.00132438 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 13.38234564 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $5,203,448.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

