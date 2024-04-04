Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Down 2.5%

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.30 and last traded at $50.77. 777,480 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,953,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.06.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.72.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Pure Storage’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 121.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Pure Storage by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

