PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Cut to $149.00 by Analysts at Barclays

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $157.00 to $149.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 37.98% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on PVH from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PVH from $134.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

PVH Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:PVH traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.99. 422,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,532. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.42 and a 200 day moving average of $106.86. PVH has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $141.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. PVH had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. PVH’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PVH will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

PVH announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $430,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,069. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PVH

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its stake in PVH by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of PVH by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 7,421 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PVH by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,404,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in PVH by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

