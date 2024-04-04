Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) Issued By Northland Capmk

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN – Free Report) – Northland Capmk reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cepton in a research note issued on Monday, April 1st. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.49). The consensus estimate for Cepton’s current full-year earnings is ($2.05) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Cepton’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.17) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cepton in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Craig Hallum downgraded Cepton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ CPTN opened at $3.17 on Thursday. Cepton has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $8.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average is $3.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPTN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cepton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Cepton in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cepton in the first quarter worth $1,058,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cepton during the first quarter worth $508,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Cepton during the first quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers autograde lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

