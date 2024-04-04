Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Issued By Roth Capital

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Emeren Group in a report released on Sunday, March 31st. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Emeren Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Emeren Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

SOL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Emeren Group in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Emeren Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emeren Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.80.

Emeren Group Trading Down 17.4 %

Shares of SOL opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Emeren Group has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $4.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.44 million, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Emeren Group during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Emeren Group by 33.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Emeren Group by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Emeren Group during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Emeren Group during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Emeren Group Company Profile

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

