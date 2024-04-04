Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atossa Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Atossa Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ATOS. StockNews.com cut shares of Atossa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Atossa Therapeutics Trading Up 10.1 %

Atossa Therapeutics stock opened at $2.03 on Thursday. Atossa Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atossa Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 79.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

