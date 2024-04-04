Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Integra Resources Corp. Lowered by Raymond James (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Integra Resources from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Integra Resources Price Performance

ITR stock opened at C$1.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.11. The stock has a market cap of C$95.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.48. Integra Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.86 and a 1 year high of C$2.10.

Integra Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.