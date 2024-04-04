Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Vishay Intertechnology in a report issued on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Vishay Intertechnology’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $785.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.15 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of VSH stock opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average is $22.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $30.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 26,154 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $597,095.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 73,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,068.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,204,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $340,490,000 after buying an additional 68,418 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $262,283,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,430,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,056,000 after purchasing an additional 75,537 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,256,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,067,000 after purchasing an additional 14,123 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,037,000 after purchasing an additional 89,785 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

