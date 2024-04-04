Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Issued By William Blair

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zevra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.49) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Zevra Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

ZVRA has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Zevra Therapeutics from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

NASDAQ:ZVRA opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.38. Zevra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.31. The company has a market cap of $182.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 555.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc, a rare disease company melding science, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

