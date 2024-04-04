Q1 2026 Earnings Estimate for QUALCOMM Incorporated Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for QUALCOMM in a report released on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the wireless technology company will earn $2.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.40. The consensus estimate for QUALCOMM’s current full-year earnings is $7.67 per share.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $176.00 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $177.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $1,346,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 261,893 shares in the company, valued at $44,068,735.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,360 shares of company stock worth $6,803,208. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

