Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Bitdeer Technologies Group Issued By Roth Capital (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for Bitdeer Technologies Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Bitdeer Technologies Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group stock opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $14.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTDR. SC CHINA HOLDING Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth $45,242,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth about $15,350,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,291,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,100,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,848,000 after buying an additional 728,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter worth approximately $3,444,000. 22.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

