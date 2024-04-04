QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Down 0.8% on Insider Selling

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $169.87 and last traded at $170.42. Approximately 1,643,798 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 8,851,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.72.

Specifically, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $1,346,160.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 261,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,068,735.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,360 shares of company stock valued at $6,803,208. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Mizuho lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $195.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.93.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 327.1% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

