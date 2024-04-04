Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Cut to C$39.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QBR.B. Desjardins lifted their target price on Quebecor from C$41.50 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Quebecor from C$38.25 to C$38.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Quebecor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$34.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.53.

Shares of QBR.B stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$28.62. 71,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,488. Quebecor has a twelve month low of C$27.25 and a twelve month high of C$35.61. The firm has a market cap of C$4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

