Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Cut to C$39.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.27% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QBR.B. Desjardins lifted their target price on Quebecor from C$41.50 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Quebecor from C$38.25 to C$38.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Quebecor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$34.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.53.
Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.
