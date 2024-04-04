QUINT (QUINT) Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last Week

QUINT (QUINT) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One QUINT token can now be bought for about $0.0307 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QUINT has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. QUINT has a total market cap of $24.52 million and $122,943.07 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QUINT Profile

QUINT was first traded on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 784,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official website for QUINT is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

