Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.04

Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.04 and last traded at $19.51, with a volume of 82459 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.15.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Radius Recycling from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Radius Recycling Trading Down 3.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.32 million, a PE ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 1.60.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $672.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.35 million. Radius Recycling had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Radius Recycling, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Radius Recycling by 357.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Radius Recycling by 123.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Radius Recycling in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Radius Recycling in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radius Recycling by 120.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

