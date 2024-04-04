RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.50

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.50 and last traded at $49.49, with a volume of 104627 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.04.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RDNT shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of RadNet in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of RadNet in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of RadNet from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.16 and its 200 day moving average is $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. RadNet had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $420.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. RadNet’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDNT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in RadNet by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,066,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,053,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,999 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,073,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,477,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of RadNet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,534,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

