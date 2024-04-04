Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB) Receives $12.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.60.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Rallybio from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Rallybio from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Rallybio from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.
Shares of RLYB stock opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2.52. Rallybio has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $9.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of -1.64.
Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rallybio will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT.
