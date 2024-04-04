Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB) Receives $12.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Rallybio from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Rallybio from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Rallybio from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLYB. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Rallybio in the 4th quarter worth $4,128,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rallybio by 77.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,653,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 722,364 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rallybio by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Rallybio by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 783,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after buying an additional 381,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rallybio by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 129,611 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RLYB stock opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2.52. Rallybio has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $9.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of -1.64.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rallybio will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT.

