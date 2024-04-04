Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Sold by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,761,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $718,000. JB Capital LLC grew its position in Rambus by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 24,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at $1,508,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RMBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $60.31 on Thursday. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.58 and a 12-month high of $76.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.00 million. Rambus had a net margin of 72.41% and a return on equity of 17.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,667,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $875,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,031,954.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,229 shares in the company, valued at $6,667,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,554 shares of company stock valued at $6,163,658 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

