Rand Worldwide, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.25 (OTCMKTS:RWWI)

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th.
Rand Worldwide Price Performance
RWWI stock opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Rand Worldwide has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average of $17.58.
Rand Worldwide Company Profile
