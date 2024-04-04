Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.29

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.29 and last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 42299 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Ranpak from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Ranpak Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average is $4.88.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Ranpak

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ranpak by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,308,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after buying an additional 43,730 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ranpak in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Ranpak by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 335,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 170,697 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ranpak by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 660,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 7,976 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

